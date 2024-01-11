en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Ken Krimstein, a cartoonist renowned for his work with The New Yorker, stumbled upon a captivating discovery back in 2017. Nestled in the cellar of a Lithuanian church lay a collection of lost stories, authentically crafted by Jewish teenagers in the 1930s. These autobiographical narratives rendered a deeply moving panorama into the aspirations, fears, and lives of Jewish youth. An era marked by the ominous shadow of the Nazi regime looming over them, this was a time fraught with uncertainty and the looming specter of World War II.

A Journey to Vilnius

Moved by the profound resonance of these accounts, Krimstein embarked on a journey to Vilnius to personally engage with these narratives. The stories, penned with the rawness of teenage authenticity, spoke of dreams and fears wrapped in the cloak of an imminent war. Krimstein aimed to breathe new life into these forgotten tales, to immortalize the voices that had been silenced by the ruthless march of time.

From Lost Tales to Graphic Novel

Inspired by the narratives he encountered, Krimstein channelled his artistic prowess into creating a graphic novel titled ‘When I Grow Up’. This work of art serves as a testament to the hopes, dreams, and fears of Jewish teenagers living on the precipice of a world-changing event. It is a poignant tribute to the resilience of these young writers and their unique perspectives on life during an era of impending turmoil.

‘Vivre’: A French Tribute

The graphic novel has recently been published in French under the title ‘Vivre’, meaning ‘to live’. This publication continues the mission of immortalizing the life experiences of these young writers. Krimstein discusses the significance and the journey of this project with Gavin Lee from FRANCE 24 in their Perspective segment. The stories unearthed serve not only as a testament to the resilience and dreams of those who penned them but also as a poignant reminder of the historical events that would soon unfold, altering the course of their lives forever.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
11 seconds ago
Ark Invest Launches First Bitcoin ETF, Declaring Bitcoin a Public Good
Ark Invest, a prominent investment management firm, has made a bold move into the cryptocurrency asset class by launching its first-ever bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. This move is facilitated by recent rule changes approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which now permit the creation of bitcoin ETFs
Ark Invest Launches First Bitcoin ETF, Declaring Bitcoin a Public Good
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
30 seconds ago
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
30 seconds ago
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
Australia's Tax Cuts: A Balancing Act between Financial Relief and Economic Stability
16 seconds ago
Australia's Tax Cuts: A Balancing Act between Financial Relief and Economic Stability
SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency Investments
26 seconds ago
SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency Investments
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
28 seconds ago
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
Latest Headlines
World News
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
2 mins
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
2 mins
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
2 mins
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
2 mins
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
Navigating Tensions: The Republican Party's Internal Struggles
2 mins
Navigating Tensions: The Republican Party's Internal Struggles
Taiwan's High-Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
2 mins
Taiwan's High-Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Capitol Hill in Tumult: Rep. Greene's Display of Hunter Biden Images Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Capitol Hill in Tumult: Rep. Greene's Display of Hunter Biden Images Sparks Controversy
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting
Greek Foreign Minister Raises Concerns over Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Greek Foreign Minister Raises Concerns over Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
6 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app