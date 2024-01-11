en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Kayakers Rescued from River Bann in Collaborative Multi-Agency Operation

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Kayakers Rescued from River Bann in Collaborative Multi-Agency Operation

On a cold evening around 18:20 GMT on Tuesday, two seasoned kayakers found themselves in a perilous situation, trapped by a rampant tide in the River Bann. Clinging to tree branches with the icy water swirling around them, they waited in complete darkness for a miracle. That miracle came in the form of several emergency services teams that collaboratively executed a successful rescue operation.

A Race Against Time and Tide

Superintendent Mark Roberts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detailed the harrowing scene. Amidst treacherous terrain and enveloping darkness, one kayaker was found desperately holding onto a tree in the fast-flowing water, while his companion was standing in water off the bank. The physical exhaustion was evident, especially in the man clinging to the tree, who was on the brink of letting go before the rescue team reached him.

Unyielding Teamwork and Bravery

The rescue operation was an impressive display of collective work by several agencies. The police, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and volunteers from the Community Rescue Service worked tirelessly to extricate the kayakers from their perilous predicament. Chief Inspector Vince Redmond of the PSNI praised the officers for their resourcefulness, skill, and courage. More importantly, he underscored the significance of collaboration with other emergency services and volunteers.

Life Out of the Jaws of Death

Ultimately, the collaborative effort paid off, and lives were saved. Both kayakers were transported to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine for treatment following their ordeal, marking a victorious end to a dangerous situation. This rescue operation serves as a testament to the effectiveness of multi-agency collaboration and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Redefining 'Quality' in Music: A Case for Diversity and Inclusion
As the world continues to advocate for diversity and inclusivity, the field of music is also undergoing a transformation. At the forefront of this change is Janet Song Kim, an assistant music professor at the University of Connecticut (UConn), who is championing a broader definition of ‘quality’ in music. She argues that the traditional notion
Redefining 'Quality' in Music: A Case for Diversity and Inclusion
China's Einstein Probe Satellite Successfully Launched to Study Cosmic X-rays
24 seconds ago
China's Einstein Probe Satellite Successfully Launched to Study Cosmic X-rays
Matrox Video to Showcase Cutting-Edge AV-Over-IP Technologies at ISE 2024
46 seconds ago
Matrox Video to Showcase Cutting-Edge AV-Over-IP Technologies at ISE 2024
Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis
2 seconds ago
Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
14 seconds ago
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Celine Opens New Flagship Store in Miami's Design District
18 seconds ago
Celine Opens New Flagship Store in Miami's Design District
Latest Headlines
World News
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
2 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
2 mins
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
2 mins
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
2 mins
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
3 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
3 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
3 mins
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
3 mins
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
6 mins
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
26 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app