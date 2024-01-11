en English
BNN Newsroom

Katra Honored as ‘Best Clean City within Union Territory’ under Swachhata Campaign

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Katra Honored as 'Best Clean City within Union Territory' under Swachhata Campaign

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Twitter that the town of Katra, India, has been awarded as the “Best Clean City within Union Territory” for cities with populations under 100,000. This acknowledgement is part of the larger ‘Swachhata’ (cleanliness) campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining the government’s commitment to advancing cleanliness and sanitation across the nation, with a particular emphasis on smaller urban centers.

Recognition for Katra

The accolade was conferred upon Katra during the Swachh Survekshan 2023 awards ceremony held in New Delhi. The town, known as the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi Temple, was praised for its commitment to environmental sustainability and community well-being. It is now a beacon of cleanliness and urban sanitation.

Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards at an event organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In her address, she emphasized the importance of elevating cleanliness standards and appreciated the efforts towards the ‘Cleanliness to Prosperity’ mission. She also highlighted the role of Safari Mitras in the cleanliness campaign and discussed measures being implemented for their safety and welfare.

Sanitation and Waste Management

During the event, special mention was made of the goal of sanitation through machine-holes and the focus on circularity in waste management in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Katra was recognized for its innovative waste disposal initiatives and a sustained community awareness campaign, contributing significantly to its winning the ‘Best Clean City within Union Territory’ award.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

