Kampala Invests in Major Infrastructure Enhancement Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit

In a recent announcement, Eng. David Luyimbazi, the Deputy Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), revealed that a hefty investment of 35 billion shillings has been allocated for the comprehensive rehabilitation of roads within Kampala. This infrastructure enhancement project goes beyond mere repairs, extending to the installation of security lights and the beautification of several areas with flowers.

Revitalizing Kampala’s Infrastructure

The focus of this project is Prince Charles Drive and Malcolm X Avenue, two significant arteries within the city. The China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has been entrusted with this massive undertaking. The CCCC, along with the KCCA, is actively working on rejuvenating various roads and infrastructures in the city, all in preparation for the impending international summits.

A Strategy Born of Necessity

This development is part of a broader effort to enhance the capital city’s transportation network, ensuring safety and aesthetic appeal. The urgency of these improvements is underscored by the Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM Summit) scheduled to occur in Uganda in 2024. This event will draw the attention of international delegates and the global spotlight onto Kampala.

Additional Efforts for Road Maintenance

In addition to the KCCA’s initiatives, the Special Forces Command has also been involved in road maintenance, further demonstrating the combined effort and commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure. As Kampala gears up for the NAM and G-77 summits, these renovations promise to enhance the city’s image and functionality, providing a favorable impression to the world.