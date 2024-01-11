en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Kampala Invests in Major Infrastructure Enhancement Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Kampala Invests in Major Infrastructure Enhancement Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit

In a recent announcement, Eng. David Luyimbazi, the Deputy Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), revealed that a hefty investment of 35 billion shillings has been allocated for the comprehensive rehabilitation of roads within Kampala. This infrastructure enhancement project goes beyond mere repairs, extending to the installation of security lights and the beautification of several areas with flowers.

Revitalizing Kampala’s Infrastructure

The focus of this project is Prince Charles Drive and Malcolm X Avenue, two significant arteries within the city. The China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has been entrusted with this massive undertaking. The CCCC, along with the KCCA, is actively working on rejuvenating various roads and infrastructures in the city, all in preparation for the impending international summits.

A Strategy Born of Necessity

This development is part of a broader effort to enhance the capital city’s transportation network, ensuring safety and aesthetic appeal. The urgency of these improvements is underscored by the Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM Summit) scheduled to occur in Uganda in 2024. This event will draw the attention of international delegates and the global spotlight onto Kampala.

Additional Efforts for Road Maintenance

In addition to the KCCA’s initiatives, the Special Forces Command has also been involved in road maintenance, further demonstrating the combined effort and commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure. As Kampala gears up for the NAM and G-77 summits, these renovations promise to enhance the city’s image and functionality, providing a favorable impression to the world.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 min ago
Prague 2024: Public Holidays and Nightlife Make it a Top Weekend Getaway in Europe
A harmonious blend of historical heritage and modern vitality, Prague, Czechia’s capital, is a city that never sleeps. Whether it’s the enchanting cobblestone streets of the Old Town or the pulsating energy of its nightlife, Prague offers an experience like no other. In 2024, the city is set to lure more tourists with several long
Prague 2024: Public Holidays and Nightlife Make it a Top Weekend Getaway in Europe
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns
49 mins ago
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns
West Town: A £2bn Development to Transform Edinburgh's Urban Landscape
1 hour ago
West Town: A £2bn Development to Transform Edinburgh's Urban Landscape
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
1 min ago
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
Emraan Hashmi Buys Luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge; Discusses Relationship with Salman Khan
1 min ago
Emraan Hashmi Buys Luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge; Discusses Relationship with Salman Khan
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
27 mins ago
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
2 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
5 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
5 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
6 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
7 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
7 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
8 mins
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
9 mins
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
9 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
48 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app