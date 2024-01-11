en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Julia Roberts Reveals Why She Refuses Nude Scenes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Julia Roberts Reveals Why She Refuses Nude Scenes

American actress Julia Roberts has candidly shared the reasoning behind her refusal to perform nude scenes in her illustrious acting career. The revelation came to light in her recent interview with the British edition of Vogue, marking her first appearance on the magazine’s cover.

Body Autonomy and Acting

Roberts openly discussed her decision, attributing her stance to her personal comfort and a deep-set respect for her own body autonomy. She confessed she does not want to bear all on screen, a choice that she stated, defends other women who might feel pressured to strip in front of the camera. Her statement not only sheds light on her own personal boundaries but also contributes to the bigger conversation about the expectations Hollywood places on its actors, particularly women.

Link to a Feminist Icon

Interestingly, Roberts alluded to a surprising link with feminist icon Gloria Steinem during the interview. She suggested that her firm stance on refusing nudity might be influenced by her association with Steinem, reflecting a shared commitment to feminist principles. While the specifics of this connection were not elaborated, her acknowledgment of Steinem signifies an alignment with the feminist icon’s advocacy for women’s rights and autonomy.

Personal Life and Career Highlights

Besides her stance on on-screen nudity, Roberts also touched upon her family life, crediting her husband and children as significant influences on her career choices. She shared insights into her relationship with her husband, Danny Moder, and their shared parenting style. The actress also reminisced about her work on the film ‘Notting Hill’, revealing that she wore her own clothes for an iconic scene in the movie. Despite the mention of her past relationships and marriage to Moder, the interview did not delve into any upcoming projects or specific controversies related to her stance on nudity.

Through her candid confession, Roberts not only offers an intimate glimpse into her personal values and convictions but also underscores the importance of personal integrity and self-expression within the acting industry. Her bold stance serves as a powerful example for other performers navigating the pressures of Hollywood, encouraging them to prioritize their own comfort and convictions over industry expectations.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Paul of 'The Traitors': A Player, Not a Psychopath
Reality television has always been a smorgasbord of diverse personalities, but rarely do we see a character as polarizing as Paul, the 36-year-old business manager from Manchester, in the popular BBC game show ‘The Traitors.’ The show, a blend of psychological warfare and engaging gameplay set in a Scottish castle, has seen Paul emerge as
Paul of 'The Traitors': A Player, Not a Psychopath
Timothee and Kylie's PDA Moment Steals the Spotlight at Golden Globes
10 mins ago
Timothee and Kylie's PDA Moment Steals the Spotlight at Golden Globes
Songer's 'Toxic' Revival Hits U.K. Charts as Britney Spears Retires
10 mins ago
Songer's 'Toxic' Revival Hits U.K. Charts as Britney Spears Retires
Disney World's Evolution: Balancing Nostalgia and Modernity Amidst Controversy
8 mins ago
Disney World's Evolution: Balancing Nostalgia and Modernity Amidst Controversy
Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology
8 mins ago
Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology
Strictly's Lauren Oakley Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Receives Outpouring of Support
9 mins ago
Strictly's Lauren Oakley Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Receives Outpouring of Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Marc Bean Announces Return of Free Democratic Movement to Bermuda's Politics
4 mins
Marc Bean Announces Return of Free Democratic Movement to Bermuda's Politics
Jill Biden Defends President's Work Ethic Amid Vacation Data
5 mins
Jill Biden Defends President's Work Ethic Amid Vacation Data
Unprecedented Rise in Young Cancer Rates: An Urgent Medical Puzzle
5 mins
Unprecedented Rise in Young Cancer Rates: An Urgent Medical Puzzle
Nigeria's Sports Minister Pledges to Tackle Funding Challenges, Spurs Excellence for African Games
6 mins
Nigeria's Sports Minister Pledges to Tackle Funding Challenges, Spurs Excellence for African Games
U.S. Army Veteran Challenges DEI Targets in Military
6 mins
U.S. Army Veteran Challenges DEI Targets in Military
Irish MEP Clare Daly: Zionism's Global Perception at an All-time Low
6 mins
Irish MEP Clare Daly: Zionism's Global Perception at an All-time Low
Over 200 Genes Linked to Depression in Groundbreaking Global Study
7 mins
Over 200 Genes Linked to Depression in Groundbreaking Global Study
Curology Expands Availability: Now Available on Amazon
7 mins
Curology Expands Availability: Now Available on Amazon
Weightlifter Loses Tooth in Shocking Gym Accident
8 mins
Weightlifter Loses Tooth in Shocking Gym Accident
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
25 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app