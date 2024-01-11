en English
Joy Behar Turns Down Role in ‘Ted Lasso’ Citing London Heatwave

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Joy Behar Turns Down Role in ‘Ted Lasso’ Citing London Heatwave

In a surprising revelation, Joy Behar, the octogenarian co-host of ‘The View’, announced that she had turned down a role on the acclaimed Apple TV show, ‘Ted Lasso.’ Behar, known for her frankness, disclosed that the sweltering London heat wave was the primary reason for her refusal. The prospect of working in such adverse conditions during her hiatus from ‘The View’ was not appealing to her.

Heat Wave Deters Behar

Behar made it clear that she didn’t want to spend her break amid the 100-degree weather in the UK, which was experiencing an unusually intense heatwave. She expressed a willingness to consider such an offer in more temperate seasons like spring or fall. This decision underscores Behar’s prioritization of personal comfort and well-being over career opportunities, even when they present themselves in the form of roles in popular shows like ‘Ted Lasso.’

Contrarian Views on ‘Ted Lasso’

Adding to the surprise, Behar also made some controversial statements about ‘Ted Lasso,’ which has been a massive hit, earning critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for actress Becky Ann Baker. The outspoken co-host dismissed the show’s popularity, demonstrating her disinterest in being a part of it. This stance raised eyebrows, considering ‘Ted Lasso’ is widely acknowledged as one of the hottest shows on television.

Behar’s Preference for Originality

Despite the potential prestige of being involved with ‘Ted Lasso,’ Behar revealed her preference for creating her own material over participating in projects initiated by others. This preference for originality and autonomy has been a recurrent theme in her career. Meanwhile, her controversial exchange with Gypsy Rose Blanchard on ‘The View’ sparked another debate. Blanchard, who had been imprisoned for orchestrating the murder of her abusive mother, received an unexpected endorsement from Behar when she said Blanchard ‘had no choice.’ However, she appeared to backpedal on this statement when challenged by her co-hosts, adding another layer of complexity to Behar’s public persona.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

