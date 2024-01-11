en English
BNN Newsroom

Journey Unveils the Rapid GO: More Than Just a Power Bank

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Journey Unveils the Rapid GO: More Than Just a Power Bank

Journey, a renowned tech accessory maker, has launched its latest innovation: the Rapid GO Wireless Kickstand Power Bank. Designed for mobile users who are always on the move, the Rapid GO is more than a power bank—it’s a blend of convenience, versatility, and power.

Unmatched Compatibility and Power

At the heart of the Rapid GO is a whopping 10,000mAh battery. It’s compatible with MagSafe, allowing it to magnetically attach to iPhone 12 through 15 series handsets. But its compatibility doesn’t end there. The power bank can also attach to other smartphones using a magnetic ring attachment. This feature sets it apart from the typical MagSafe power banks, making it a versatile charging solution for a wide variety of devices.

Unique Design for Hands-free Viewing Experience

One of the unique selling points of the Rapid GO is its built-in kickstand. Unlike other power banks, this feature allows users to enjoy a hands-free viewing experience while their device is charging. It also comes with an adjustable finger loop, providing extra security and preventing accidental drops during charging.

Simultaneous Charging for Multiple Devices

Adding to its list of impressive features, the Rapid GO is equipped with USB-A and USB-C ports. This means it can charge up to three devices simultaneously—an invaluable feature for multitasking tech enthusiasts.

Pricing and Discounts

The Rapid GO Wireless Kickstand Power Bank comes with a price tag of $69.99. However, customers can enjoy a whopping 20% discount by using the code SAVE20 at checkout, bringing the price down to $55.99 with shipping included.

While there are more affordable alternatives on the market, such as the $35 Anker model with a 5,000mAh battery, the unique features of Journey’s power bank may provide additional value to certain users, making it a worthy investment for those seeking convenience and power in one package.

BNN Newsroom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

BNN Newsroom

