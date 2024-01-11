en English
BNN Newsroom

Jordan’s Royal Couple Embarks on First Official Visit to Singapore

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Jordan’s Royal Couple Embarks on First Official Visit to Singapore

Stepping into the global limelight, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein have embarked on their first official overseas visit to Singapore. The royal couple, who were recently celebrated with commemorative stamps for their 2023 wedding, are scheduled to meet top officials, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening international relations, while also placing a spotlight on the couple’s distinct sense of style.

Embarking on a Diplomatic Journey

The two-day visit, a testament to the couple’s growing role in international diplomacy, includes planned meetings with Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and several senior officials and business leaders. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Loong, and is expected to foster closer ties between Jordan and Singapore.

A Royal Wedding Celebrated

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s wedding last year was a grand affair attended by international dignitaries. Princess Rajwa, originally from Saudi Arabia and born to a prominent businessman, gained considerable attention for her exquisite taste in fashion. For the wedding, the princess donned an elegant Elie Saab gown, and later, a Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the state reception.

Princess Rajwa’s Fashion Statement

The Princess, a trained architect, set social media abuzz with her wedding attire. Continuing her sartorial streak, she captured attention during the Singapore visit with her floral outfit by British label Karen Millen, accessorized with a Jaquemus bag. Her fashion choices, much like her role as a royal, signify a blend of tradition and modernity.

Elsewhere in the fashion world, Dubai Fashion Week announced its Autumn/Winter 24/25 dates, positioning itself before major fashion capitals in the global calendar, thereby increasing its visibility and attendance. The previous edition featured renowned brands and personalities such as Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon, and Naomi Campbell. In another significant development, Lebanese-British actress Razane Jammal was named Dior’s beauty line ambassador for the Middle East, a testament to the growing global luxury fashion partnerships.

BNN Newsroom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

