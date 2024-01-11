Jordan’s Royal Couple Embarks on First Official Visit to Singapore

Stepping into the global limelight, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein have embarked on their first official overseas visit to Singapore. The royal couple, who were recently celebrated with commemorative stamps for their 2023 wedding, are scheduled to meet top officials, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening international relations, while also placing a spotlight on the couple’s distinct sense of style.

Embarking on a Diplomatic Journey

The two-day visit, a testament to the couple’s growing role in international diplomacy, includes planned meetings with Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and several senior officials and business leaders. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Loong, and is expected to foster closer ties between Jordan and Singapore.

A Royal Wedding Celebrated

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s wedding last year was a grand affair attended by international dignitaries. Princess Rajwa, originally from Saudi Arabia and born to a prominent businessman, gained considerable attention for her exquisite taste in fashion. For the wedding, the princess donned an elegant Elie Saab gown, and later, a Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the state reception.

Princess Rajwa’s Fashion Statement

The Princess, a trained architect, set social media abuzz with her wedding attire. Continuing her sartorial streak, she captured attention during the Singapore visit with her floral outfit by British label Karen Millen, accessorized with a Jaquemus bag. Her fashion choices, much like her role as a royal, signify a blend of tradition and modernity.

