BNN Newsroom

Jordan’s Crown Prince Makes Diplomatic Strides with Singapore Visit; Brazil Backs South Africa’s Case Against Israel

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
In a historic first, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein embarked on their maiden official overseas visit to Singapore. The royal entourage was received by Singapore’s top officials and dignitaries, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

A Diplomatic Leap Forward

The visit marked a significant step in Prince Hussein’s diplomatic grooming for future leadership. A key highlight was the launch of a Jordan-Singapore forum on information and communications technology, symbolizing a bridge of cooperation between the two nations. Discussions also circled around human capital development, reinforcing the shared vision for progress and prosperity.

Brazil’s Stand on Gaza

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Brazil voiced its support for South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice against Israel’s actions in Gaza. These actions have reportedly resulted in over 23,000 casualties. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva backed the case, citing violations of international humanitarian law by Israel. This stance by Brazil is seen as a potential game-changer in the region, with the hopeful expectation of a domino effect of support for South Africa’s case.

Reaffirming Commitment to Peace

The Brazilian government reiterated its commitment to a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, pushing for peace and stability in the region. On the domestic front, the United States witnessed a fiery exchange between Republican politicians Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis during a primary debate in Iowa, signaling the fierce competition ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

