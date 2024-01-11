en English
BNN Newsroom

John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career

John Millman, a stalwart of Australian tennis and a former US Open quarter-finalist, has announced the end of his 18-year singles career after a loss in the Australian Open qualifiers. The consistent top 100 ATP player, who achieved a career-best ranking of No.33, has been a beacon of hard work and dedication in the sport.

Curtain Call

Millman’s farewell was not marked by a grand ceremony in front of the Melbourne crowd, but the ending of his journey was no less significant. He reflected on his career highs, his goals, and his personal measure of success. From a player not initially expected to achieve much in the world of tennis, Millman’s career has been an inspiring journey of grit and determination.

Victory, Defeat, and Memories

Among the most memorable moments of Millman’s career was his victory over Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open, making him the first Australian to defeat Federer since Pat Rafter in 1999. His career also witnessed hard-fought matches, often extending to five sets, a testament to his unwavering spirit. Representing Australia in the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games were some of the proudest moments in his career.

Looking Ahead

With total career prize money of $US5.47 million and a peak world ranking of No.38, Millman retires from professional tennis with gratitude for the support he received throughout his career. As he bids adieu to tennis, he looks forward to pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Queensland University of Technology. His journey is a reminder that success in sport is not only measured by victories, but also by the challenges overcome and the dedication shown throughout the journey.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

