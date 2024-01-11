en English
Crime

JN Bank Investigates Debit Card Skimming Incidents in Morant Bay

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
JN Bank Investigates Debit Card Skimming Incidents in Morant Bay

Over the past week, JN Bank in Morant Bay, St Thomas, has been grappling with an unsettling series of suspected debit card skimming incidents. The bank’s rigorous investigation was triggered by a spate of reports from its customers, who were taken aback by unfamiliar ATM and Point-of-Sale (POS) withdrawals debited from their accounts.

A Spate of Unauthorized Transactions

The issue first surfaced on January 8 when thirteen bank members reported strange transactions that occurred between January 6 and 7. The situation further escalated when an additional six reports were received the following day. The common thread in all these instances was the inexplicable nature of the transactions, with customers affirming that they had not authorized the ATM or POS withdrawals in question.

Unraveling the Skimming Plot

Initial investigations suggest that the members’ debit cards were skimmed—a form of fraud where malefactors capture card data to create a duplicate. Fraudsters usually employ a device to illicitly record the information embedded in the card’s magnetic strip during a legitimate transaction. This cloned card then facilitates unauthorized transactions, leaving the unsuspecting cardholder in a state of financial and emotional distress.

Collaborative Efforts to Probe the Matter

Although the breach is apparent, JN Bank’s internal systems remain uncompromised. The bank confirmed that the skimming did not occur at its own ATMs or POS machines. Instead, it appears that other financial institutions’ equipment was hijacked in this fraudulent scheme. Consequently, JN Bank is presently liaising with these institutions to probe the matter further. The local police, too, are aware of these fraudulent activities at ATMs in Morant Bay and are working in tandem with the bank to get to the bottom of this.

In the face of this alarming development, JN Bank remains committed to maintaining its zero-tolerance stance on fraud. The bank is not only conducting a thorough investigation but is also communicating with affected customers. Moreover, it is making concerted efforts to educate the wider public on how to safeguard against such financial crimes.

Jamaica
BNN Correspondents

