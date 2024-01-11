en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Jeremy Renner Overcomes Tough Recovery, Resumes Filming ‘The Mayor of Kingstown

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Jeremy Renner Overcomes Tough Recovery, Resumes Filming ‘The Mayor of Kingstown

In a testament to the human spirit’s resilience, acclaimed actor and two-time Oscar nominee, Jeremy Renner, has returned to the set of the popular drama series, ‘The Mayor of Kingstown.’ This announcement comes after a year of recovery from a severe accident that occurred on January 1, 2023, resulting in extensive injuries including over 30 broken bones. Despite the daunting challenges, Renner’s dedication to his role of tough town fixer, Mike McLusky, has remained unwavering.

Triumphant Return Amidst Recovery

Renner’s return to the set marks an inspiring journey of recovery and determination. The actor took to Instagram to share his feelings of nervousness about his return, coupled with a sense of gratitude for the opportunity to continue working. He also credited the support of his family and the motivation to live for them as significant driving factors in his recovery. Renner’s resilience, despite the near-fatal accident, speaks volumes about his commitment to his work, fans, and family.

Anticipation Fuels Excitement for Upcoming Season

Set in Kingstown, Michigan, ‘The Mayor of Kingstown’ delves into the complexities of the incarceration industry, the town’s most lucrative business. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan, the recognized figure behind ‘Yellowstone,’ the series’ second season stands as one of the top-performing original dramas on its streaming platform, Paramount+. The streaming service has amplified the anticipation by promising that the new season will be the best one yet.

Despite the severity of his accident, which involved a snowplough and resulted in blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, Renner has actively promoted the show’s second season. Even during his recovery, he shared his progress journey with fans, expressing nervousness but also determination.

0
Accidents Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
18 mins ago
Fatal Tractor-Trailer Collision on I-87 Claims the Life of New Jersey Truck Driver
In the early hours of January 10, a tragic event unfolded on Interstate 87 in Orange County, New York. A fatal collision between two tractor-trailers claimed the life of a 42-year-old New Jersey truck driver named Jose L. Payano. The accident, which occurred between Exit 17 in Newburgh and Exit 16 in Harriman, happened at
Fatal Tractor-Trailer Collision on I-87 Claims the Life of New Jersey Truck Driver
Kayakers Rescued from River Bann in Collaborative Multi-Agency Operation
38 mins ago
Kayakers Rescued from River Bann in Collaborative Multi-Agency Operation
Retired State Trooper Indicted for Vehicular Homicide and DUI
40 mins ago
Retired State Trooper Indicted for Vehicular Homicide and DUI
Impending Winter Storm Threatens Midwest and East Coast, Key Messages Updated
26 mins ago
Impending Winter Storm Threatens Midwest and East Coast, Key Messages Updated
Floor Collapse at Barbados School Leads to Swift Safety Measures
26 mins ago
Floor Collapse at Barbados School Leads to Swift Safety Measures
Pain Into Purpose Bermuda: Turning Tragedy into a Crusade for Road Safety
30 mins ago
Pain Into Purpose Bermuda: Turning Tragedy into a Crusade for Road Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
5 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
6 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
13 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
16 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
17 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
17 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
18 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
18 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
59 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app