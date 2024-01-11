Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling

The Case at Hand

Jeremy Corbyn, former British opposition leader, is now a member of South Africa’s delegation at the ICJ where hearings have commenced on South Africa’s claim that Israel’s war with Hamas equates to genocide against Palestinians. The case primarily centers around the genocide convention and seeks to establish Israel’s culpability for violations of the said convention, besides ensuring protection for Palestinians in Gaza. Israel, on the other hand, has fielded a robust legal team to defend its military operation.

Representing South Africa

Corbyn was noticed at the ICJ in The Hague, where he accompanied a South African delegation that accuses Israel of conducting genocide in Gaza. He missed a Commons vote to personally back the legal case against Tel Aviv. South African lawyers presented evidence and urged the court to impose mandatory preliminary orders on Israel, including an immediate cessation of its military campaign in Gaza. This case has triggered protests from both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters, with Israel resolutely denying all allegations.

Raising the Legal Battle

