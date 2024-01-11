en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling

Jeremy Corbyn, the erstwhile leader of the UK’s Labour Party, was identified in the premises of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. The context of his visit and his role in any proceedings at the court remain undisclosed. The ICJ, being the chief judicial organ of the United Nations, adjudicates disputes between nations. Whether Corbyn’s visit pertains to a specific case or is an extension of his broader involvement with global legal issues is yet to be ascertained. Known for his keen interest in international affairs and human rights, Corbyn’s presence at the ICJ seems fitting. This information was broadcast by SABC News, a South African public broadcaster, and makes reference to the year 2024 and X Corp, the significance of which remains unclear.

The Case at Hand

Jeremy Corbyn, former British opposition leader, is now a member of South Africa’s delegation at the ICJ where hearings have commenced on South Africa’s claim that Israel’s war with Hamas equates to genocide against Palestinians. The case primarily centers around the genocide convention and seeks to establish Israel’s culpability for violations of the said convention, besides ensuring protection for Palestinians in Gaza. Israel, on the other hand, has fielded a robust legal team to defend its military operation.

Representing South Africa

Corbyn was noticed at the ICJ in The Hague, where he accompanied a South African delegation that accuses Israel of conducting genocide in Gaza. He missed a Commons vote to personally back the legal case against Tel Aviv. South African lawyers presented evidence and urged the court to impose mandatory preliminary orders on Israel, including an immediate cessation of its military campaign in Gaza. This case has triggered protests from both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters, with Israel resolutely denying all allegations.

Raising the Legal Battle

As a part of a team of lawyers representing South Africa at the ICJ, former U.K. opposition leader Corbyn joins a legal battle to determine if Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide. This case involves South Africa’s plea for judges to mandate an immediate suspension of Israel’s military actions and has elicited a strong legal defense from Israel. The hearings at the world court offer scrutiny of Israel’s actions in Gaza and initiate a legal process to review Israel’s conduct with the objective of mitigating further suffering.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts
In a concerted effort to curb the illicit antiquities trade, China and the United States have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that seeks to prevent the illegal importation of Chinese cultural relics into the U.S. This agreement, which was first established in 2009, has been a key component in facilitating the return of 504
China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
49 seconds ago
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
Grandmother's Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder
50 seconds ago
Grandmother's Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder
Hanks Family Steps Out Together At Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air': A Close Look at Chet Hanks' Journey to Spirituality
14 seconds ago
Hanks Family Steps Out Together At Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air': A Close Look at Chet Hanks' Journey to Spirituality
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
32 seconds ago
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium's Business Rescue Plan
39 seconds ago
Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium's Business Rescue Plan
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
2 mins
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
2 mins
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
2 mins
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
2 mins
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
3 mins
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
3 mins
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
3 mins
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
4 mins
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
46 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app