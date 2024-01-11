ISTA Researchers Shed Light on the Cerebellum’s Synaptic Functioning

An insightful study has been conducted by researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA), delving into the intricate workings of the cerebellum—a part of the brain that orchestrates fine motor skills, coordination, and timing. This research, led by PhD student Jingjing Chen, and backed by Professor Peter Jonas and others, has illuminated the functioning and evolution of a key set of synapses within the cerebellum. The findings have been published in the esteemed journal Neuron.

Zeroing in on Purkinje Cells

The cerebellum’s motor control hinges heavily on a type of neuron known as the Purkinje cell. These cells process a staggering amount of input and regulate movement through their output signals. The ISTA research team focused their study on inhibitory synapses that modulate the activity of these Purkinje cells.

Advanced Techniques Uncover Synapse Functioning

Employing sophisticated techniques such as subcellular patch clamp recording, confocal imaging, and electron microscopy, the researchers scrutinized the function and structure of these synapses. The team also constructed a computer model to mimic the synapses’ evolution from their early to adult stages.

Understanding Synapse Maturity

The model revealed that the synapses become more structured and precise as they mature. This significant insight into the cerebellum’s synapses could be instrumental in addressing neurological diseases linked to synapse malfunction. The study was supported by ISTA’s Scientific Services Units, the European Research Council, and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, adhering to Austrian law with all necessary approvals for animal studies.