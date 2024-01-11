en English
BNN Newsroom

ISRO’s XSPECT Payload Successfully Captures First Light from Cassiopeia A Supernova Remnant

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
ISRO’s XSPECT Payload Successfully Captures First Light from Cassiopeia A Supernova Remnant

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) has successfully captured its inaugural light from the Cassiopeia A (Cas A) supernova remnant using the XSPECT payload. The observation marks a significant milestone in India’s premier X-ray polarimetric mission that commenced on January 5, 2024. XSPECT’s observation campaign has yielded valuable data, capturing emission lines from various elements such as Magnesium, Silicon, Sulphur, Argon, Calcium, and Iron.

A Revolutionary Leap in X-ray Astronomy

Developed by the Space Astronomy Group at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) under ISRO in Bengaluru, XSPECT’s design enables continuous and long-term spectral and temporal studies of X-ray sources within the soft X-ray band. The mission, launched on January 1, 2024, aims to provide a deeper understanding of high-energy phenomena in the universe.

XPoSat’s Dual-Instrument Approach

XPoSat carries two main instruments, POLIX and XSPECT. POLIX is dedicated to studying X-ray polarization in medium-energy X-rays. On the other hand, XSPECT is designed for extensive spectral and temporal studies in the soft X-ray domain. Together, these instruments aim to offer a more comprehensive understanding of physical processes occurring in extreme environments, such as those surrounding black holes, neutron stars, and supernova remnants.

Unveiling the Universe’s Secrets

XSPECT’s successful performance test opens a new chapter in X-ray astronomy. It promises to unlock new insights into the dynamics and characteristics of celestial objects. The continuous, long-term observational capabilities of XSPECT are anticipated to fill in the gaps in scientific knowledge on the entire life cycles of stars, from their formation to their deaths, and the exotic objects that continue to burn after the demise of stars.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

