en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israeli Military Chief Asserts Forces’ Capability to Operate in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
Israeli Military Chief Asserts Forces’ Capability to Operate in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli military Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, has sent a resolute message to his troops, and by extension to the world, emphasizing that there is no village in Lebanon beyond the reach of the Israeli forces. This unequivocal assertion underscores the readiness and confidence of the Israeli military concerning possible operations in Lebanese territory.

A Show of Confidence Amid Rising Tensions

Halevi’s declaration comes in the wake of escalating conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, based in Lebanon. Citing the recent successful operations in Gaza, the chief of staff affirmed the military’s capability to replicate their actions on Lebanese soil if required.

The ongoing exchanges of fire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah have resulted in casualties on both sides, further heightening the already tense situation. This has led to speculation of a potential Israel-Hezbollah war, with the ripple effects likely to be felt across the region and beyond.

High Stakes in the Face of Diplomatic Efforts

Despite the Lebanese government’s expressed desire to recommence talks on implementing the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, aimed at easing the crisis, the likelihood of a diplomatic breakthrough appears slim. The conflict has already escalated into one of the world’s deadliest and most extensive humanitarian crises.

The border escalation has resulted in 188 deaths in Lebanon, including 141 Hezbollah members and more than 20 civilians. Israel, on the other hand, has reported 14 casualties, including nine soldiers. These figures reflect the grim reality of the situation and the high stakes involved.

Implication of Halevi’s Assertive Stance

The assertive stance taken by Halevi could be seen as an attempt to deter any potential aggression from Hezbollah. By drawing a parallel between the Israeli military’s experience in Gaza and potential operations in Lebanon, he has emphasized the lessons learned from past experiences and highlighted the military’s robust readiness to handle any situation in Lebanon.

The Israeli military’s preparedness and the escalating tension between Israel and Hezbollah are indeed critical elements in this evolving situation. The world watches on, as the potential for a significant conflict looms, and the hope for a peaceful resolution hangs in the balance.

0
Israel Lebanon Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
21 mins ago
South Africa Urges Israel to Prevent Genocide Amid Escalating Tensions
In a significant diplomatic move, South Africa has officially urged Israel to take preventative measures against potential genocide. This plea comes amidst escalating tensions and violence, sparking concerns over the possibility of large-scale targeting of ethnic or political groups. The international community tends to use ‘genocide’ to denote acts committed with the intent to destroy,
South Africa Urges Israel to Prevent Genocide Amid Escalating Tensions
Palestinian and Israeli Supporters Gather at The Hague Ahead of Genocide Hearing
1 hour ago
Palestinian and Israeli Supporters Gather at The Hague Ahead of Genocide Hearing
IIHF Suspends Israel from World Championship Events
1 hour ago
IIHF Suspends Israel from World Championship Events
ICJ to Deliver Timely Verdict in Genocide Case Against Israel, Says South African Justice Minister
24 mins ago
ICJ to Deliver Timely Verdict in Genocide Case Against Israel, Says South African Justice Minister
Clash between Al-Quds Fighters and IDF Highlights Ongoing Conflict
40 mins ago
Clash between Al-Quds Fighters and IDF Highlights Ongoing Conflict
Palestinian and Israeli Supporters Gather at The Hague Ahead of Genocide Hearing
52 mins ago
Palestinian and Israeli Supporters Gather at The Hague Ahead of Genocide Hearing
Latest Headlines
World News
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
3 mins
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
3 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
5 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
6 mins
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
7 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
9 mins
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
12 mins
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
14 mins
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
14 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
5 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app