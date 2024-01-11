en English
en English
BNN Newsroom

Ishan Kishan’s Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 am EST


The narrative surrounding Ishan Kishan‘s absence from the upcoming T20I cricket series against Afghanistan has been a topic of heated discussion in the cricketing world. The decision has left a question mark over the future of the promising wicket-keeper batter and has ignited discussions on the importance of mental well-being in cricket.

The Unfolding Scenario

Kishan had previously been a part of India’s T20I and Test squads for the South Africa tour but opted to leave after the T20 series citing mental fatigue. His subsequent appearance in Dubai, rather than returning home, reportedly upset the Indian team management. However, these rumors of disciplinary issues were dismissed by Indian head coach, Rahul Dravid. He clarified that Kishan had requested a break, which was granted, and there were no disciplinary issues involved.

Impact on Team Selection

With Kishan’s current unavailability, the Indian team management is facing a dilemma in choosing keeper-batters for the upcoming five-Test series against England. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been considered as wicket-keeping options in Kishan’s absence. The situation is further complicated by the omission of Shreyas Iyer from the squad, again a decision clarified as strategic by Dravid.

Mental Health in Cricket

The issue of mental health in cricket has come to the forefront with Kishan’s decision to take a break. It brings to light the immense pressure faced by cricketers at the top level, with references being made to Virat Kohli‘s past experiences with mental fatigue. The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of mental well-being in the demanding world of professional cricket.

The speculations surrounding Kishan’s future in cricket, his intentions to play domestic cricket or the Ranji Trophy, remain unanswered. Until more clarity is provided by either Kishan or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the situation leaves room for speculation. What is certain, however, is that Kishan’s exclusion from the squad and the unfolding narrative around it, serve as a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue about mental health in cricket.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

