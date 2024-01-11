en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Irish Lawyer Accuses Israel of Genocide: Introduces ‘WCNSF’ to Highlight Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Irish Lawyer Accuses Israel of Genocide: Introduces ‘WCNSF’ to Highlight Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis

In a powerful address at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Irish lawyer Blinne Ni Ghralaigh has accused Israel of ‘genocide in Gaza’. Advocating for South Africa, Ni Ghralaigh has provided harrowing details of the human cost of this conflict, underlining the plight of the Palestinian population, especially children. Her statements, evoking strong reactions worldwide, have helped spotlight the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

WCNSF: A New Acronym for a Dire Situation

Ni Ghralaigh introduced a new acronym, WCNSF, standing for ‘wounded child, no surviving family.’ It represents the grim reality of countless children in Gaza, who, injured in the conflict, have lost their entire immediate family. This term underscores not just the inherent tragedy of the situation, but also the long-term societal implications for the Palestinian community.

Israel Accused of Genocide

A high-stakes legal dispute has begun at the ICJ, with South Africa accusing Israel of genocide. The charges stem from Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which have reportedly led to the death of over 23,000 Palestinians, including roughly 10,000 children. South Africa, presenting evidence of genocide and violation of the UN Genocide Convention by Israel, seeks to halt Israel’s military operations immediately.

Global Reactions and Implications

Ni Ghralaigh’s statements have drawn considerable attention, with strong support on social media and rallies in front of the International Court of Justice. On the other hand, Israel, set to defend itself against the charges, has called the trial hypocritical and accused South Africa of distorting Gaza’s reality. The United States has also backed Israel, with the State Department describing the charges as unfounded. The ICJ’s ruling, expected within weeks, is final and unappealable, adding to the global anticipation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 min ago
Menzies Parcels Shutdown: 300 Jobs at Risk in Northern Scotland
In a move set to significantly impact the logistics landscape of northern Scotland, Menzies Parcels has declared its intention to cease operations, citing untenable financial losses. The closure puts nearly 300 jobs in jeopardy, a grim situation for the 270 personnel spread across the Highlands, islands, Argyll, and Aberdeenshire. Financial Struggles and Shutdown Operating out
Menzies Parcels Shutdown: 300 Jobs at Risk in Northern Scotland
West Town: A £2bn Development to Transform Edinburgh's Urban Landscape
1 hour ago
West Town: A £2bn Development to Transform Edinburgh's Urban Landscape
The Critical Role of Markings in Electronic Products: A Deep Dive
2 hours ago
The Critical Role of Markings in Electronic Products: A Deep Dive
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
26 mins ago
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
36 mins ago
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns
58 mins ago
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
2 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
4 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
6 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
11 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
14 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
14 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
15 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
16 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
16 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
6 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
57 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app