Food

Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions

In 2023, Irish food businesses witnessed a significant surge in enforcement actions from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI). The FSAI reported a striking 19% increase in enforcement actions compared to the previous year, totaling 92 orders for various breaches of food safety legislation. The enforcement actions spanned 76 closure orders, 3 improvement orders, and 13 prohibition orders. In addition, six prosecutions were also undertaken by different authorities. This rise in enforcement actions indicates a marked increase in violations of food safety standards by food businesses across Ireland.

Food Businesses Under Fire for Hygiene and Safety Violations

Four food businesses in particular faced closure orders in the last month of 2023 for severe hygiene and safety violations. Sausage Paradise in Dublin was ordered to close due to the absence of hand wash facilities for its workers and the lack of traceability or labeling on their pork products. Padoca cafe, another Dublin-based establishment, was slapped with a closure order following the discovery of cockroach evidence in the food preparation area. Duck restaurant on Dublin’s Fade Street suffered a similar fate, due to the presence of flies on raw duck, contamination of foodstuffs with duck blood, and inadequate staff hygiene facilities. Lastly, the Golden Phoenix Chinese Restaurant in Co Meath was hit with a closure order because of poor cleaning practices and the presence of mould in the food prep area.

FSAI Expresses Disappointment Over High Number of Breaches

FSAI’s Chief Executive, Dr. Pamela Byrne, expressed disappointment at the increase in enforcement actions, stressing the importance of food safety regulations for consumer health. Dr. Byrne reiterated the legal obligation of businesses to comply with food safety laws, emphasizing the necessity for food businesses to prioritize a culture of food safety in 2024. Violations such as inadequate food storage, lack of pest control, insufficient temperature control for food, and inadequate staff training across food hygiene were highlighted as recurring issues.

Consequences of Violating Food Safety Laws

The consequences of violating food safety laws extend beyond the immediate closure or improvement orders. The repercussions impact business reputation, customer trust, and overall profitability. As such, businesses are urged to take immediate action to rectify any shortcomings and prevent future violations. The surge in enforcement actions in 2023 serves as a stern reminder to all Irish food businesses of their responsibility towards their customers, their employees, and the wider community. It is a call to action for businesses to hold themselves to the highest standards of food safety, for the well-being of all.

Food Health Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

