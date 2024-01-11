en English
BNN Newsroom

Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur: A Round-Up of Entertainment and Tech News

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur: A Round-Up of Entertainment and Tech News

In a heartwarming display of love and unity, Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, joined hands in matrimony with her partner, Nupur Shikhare. The grandeur and elegance of Udaipur formed the backdrop to their picturesque wedding ceremony. The celebration was a star-studded event, with the presence of Aamir Khan adding a unique and familial warmth to the festivities.

Emotions Run High at the Khan-Shikhare Wedding

The wedding was punctuated by several unforgettable moments, one of the most notable being the couple’s first kiss, a symbol of their love and commitment that drew applause from the attendees. Aamir Khan, ever the proud father, was moved to tears by the sight. This tender moment, captured in a now-viral video, stirred emotions among fans and well-wishers alike.

Modern Family Dynamics on Display

Aamir Khan was seen in a rare frame with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, highlighting the inclusive and modern family dynamic they maintain. This candid image, along with other snapshots from the occasion, paints a picture of a blended family coming together to celebrate love.

Entertainment News Round-Up

On the global entertainment front, the Governors Awards 2024 rolled out the red carpet for Hollywood heavyweights such as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angela Bassett, and Cillian Murphy. Back in India, the festival of Lohri was celebrated with traditional gusto, while a bizarre incident grabbed headlines as a man leapt from an Air Canada flight at the Toronto airport. Meanwhile, Mira Rajput shared delightful family photos from her Bhutan vacation, and Willem Dafoe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, bolstered by support from colleagues Mark Ruffalo and Pedro Pascal.

Tech World Updates

In the realm of technology, realme unveiled the narzo 60 5G in two stunning colour variants, equipped with a Super AMOLED display and a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. OnePlus countered with the release of its Nord 3 5G in two versions, boasting impressive storage and RAM capabilities.

Finally, on the home front, details of the Ayodhya Ram Temple’s construction were publicised, featuring elements like Ram Darbar and Sita Koop. Delhi braved a cold wave as it witnessed the Republic Day parade rehearsals on Kartavya Path.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

