BNN Newsroom

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony

In a heartwarming display of love and unity, Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, joined hands in matrimony with her partner, Nupur Shikhare. The grandeur and elegance of Udaipur formed the backdrop to their picturesque wedding ceremony. The celebration was a star-studded event, with the presence of Aamir Khan adding a unique and familial warmth to the festivities.

Emotions Run High at the Khan-Shikhare Wedding

The wedding was punctuated by several unforgettable moments, one of the most notable being the couple’s first kiss, a symbol of their love and commitment that drew applause from the attendees. Aamir Khan, ever the proud father, was moved to tears by the sight. This tender moment, captured in a now-viral video, stirred emotions among fans and well-wishers alike.

Modern Family Dynamics on Display

Aamir Khan was seen in a rare frame with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, highlighting the inclusive and modern family dynamic they maintain. This candid image, along with other snapshots from the occasion, paints a picture of a blended family coming together to celebrate love.

Entertainment News Round-Up

On the global entertainment front, the Governors Awards 2024 rolled out the red carpet for Hollywood heavyweights such as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angela Bassett, and Cillian Murphy. Back in India, the festival of Lohri was celebrated with traditional gusto, while a bizarre incident grabbed headlines as a man leapt from an Air Canada flight at the Toronto airport. Meanwhile, Mira Rajput shared delightful family photos from her Bhutan vacation, and Willem Dafoe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, bolstered by support from colleagues Mark Ruffalo and Pedro Pascal.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

