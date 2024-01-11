en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

INTMAX Wallet Launches ‘Link Transfer’, Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Transactions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
INTMAX Wallet Launches ‘Link Transfer’, Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Transactions

In a move that will significantly streamline cryptocurrency transactions, the INTMAX Wallet team has announced the launch of a new feature dubbed ‘Link Transfer’. This innovative feature allows users to send widely used cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, ETH, MATIC, among others, by merely sharing a wallet URL. This eliminates the cumbersome process of exchanging wallet addresses each time, thus enhancing efficiency for both individuals and organizations.

‘Link Transfer’ – A Leap Forward in Cryptocurrency Transactions

The introduction of ‘Link Transfer’ represents a significant leap in terms of convenience for the INTMAX wallet users. Known for its robust security measures, including Multiparty Computation (MPC) and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), the wallet is now easily accessible on a wide range of devices, irrespective of the support for advanced security technologies such as passkeys and biometric recognition. This innovation further cements INTMAX Wallet’s commitment to delivering a seamless user experience.

Expansion Plans and Future Expectations

Despite the initial limitation of ‘Link Transfer’ to the Polygon and Arbitrum networks, there are ambitious plans to roll out this feature to other networks like Ethereum and Optimism. This will further enhance the reach and impact of this ground-breaking feature. Moreover, INTMAX is a stateless zkRollup layer of Ethereum that lays emphasis on scalability, security, and user experience. With a mainnet launch expected in Q1 2024, it promises features such as over 100,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS), near-zero gas fees, onchain privacy, and true interoperability between Layer 2 solutions. These promise a future where cryptocurrency transactions are not just secure, but also fast and efficient.

Revolutionizing the Future of Cryptocurrency Transactions

The launch of ‘Link Transfer’ is a testament to INTMAX Wallet’s commitment to innovation. By simplifying and accelerating the process of transferring cryptocurrencies, it sets the stage for a new era in the digital currency landscape. It is not just an evolution, but an revolution that is poised to redefine the way cryptocurrency transactions are conducted globally.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 mins ago
Discovery of Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Sheds Light on Early Reptile Evolution
A groundbreaking discovery has been made by a team of researchers who have unearthed what is believed to be the oldest known fossilized skin, dating back to the early Permian Period, approximated between 289 and 286 million years ago. This significant finding was made in a limestone cave system in Oklahoma and is attributed to
Discovery of Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Sheds Light on Early Reptile Evolution
British Columbia's Wine Industry: A Battle Against Winter Freeze
3 mins ago
British Columbia's Wine Industry: A Battle Against Winter Freeze
Strictly's Lauren Oakley Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Receives Outpouring of Support
3 mins ago
Strictly's Lauren Oakley Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Receives Outpouring of Support
Chopstix Noodle Bar Embraces Veganuary with New 'All Leaf, No Beef' Teriyaki
2 mins ago
Chopstix Noodle Bar Embraces Veganuary with New 'All Leaf, No Beef' Teriyaki
Woman Arrested for Alleged Child Murder in Haverfordwest
2 mins ago
Woman Arrested for Alleged Child Murder in Haverfordwest
Parallel Carbon Raises $3.6M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Clean Energy Production
2 mins ago
Parallel Carbon Raises $3.6M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Clean Energy Production
Latest Headlines
World News
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
6 mins
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
6 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
7 mins
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
7 mins
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
8 mins
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
The Simple Secrets to Aging Well: Experts' Recommendations
8 mins
The Simple Secrets to Aging Well: Experts' Recommendations
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
9 mins
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
Manchester United Winger Makes Sub Appearance in FA Cup Victory
9 mins
Manchester United Winger Makes Sub Appearance in FA Cup Victory
Vietnam Challenges UN Agency's Misinformation on Country's Human Rights Commitment
10 mins
Vietnam Challenges UN Agency's Misinformation on Country's Human Rights Commitment
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app