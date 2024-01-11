INTMAX Wallet Launches ‘Link Transfer’, Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Transactions

In a move that will significantly streamline cryptocurrency transactions, the INTMAX Wallet team has announced the launch of a new feature dubbed ‘Link Transfer’. This innovative feature allows users to send widely used cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, ETH, MATIC, among others, by merely sharing a wallet URL. This eliminates the cumbersome process of exchanging wallet addresses each time, thus enhancing efficiency for both individuals and organizations.

‘Link Transfer’ – A Leap Forward in Cryptocurrency Transactions

The introduction of ‘Link Transfer’ represents a significant leap in terms of convenience for the INTMAX wallet users. Known for its robust security measures, including Multiparty Computation (MPC) and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), the wallet is now easily accessible on a wide range of devices, irrespective of the support for advanced security technologies such as passkeys and biometric recognition. This innovation further cements INTMAX Wallet’s commitment to delivering a seamless user experience.

Expansion Plans and Future Expectations

Despite the initial limitation of ‘Link Transfer’ to the Polygon and Arbitrum networks, there are ambitious plans to roll out this feature to other networks like Ethereum and Optimism. This will further enhance the reach and impact of this ground-breaking feature. Moreover, INTMAX is a stateless zkRollup layer of Ethereum that lays emphasis on scalability, security, and user experience. With a mainnet launch expected in Q1 2024, it promises features such as over 100,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS), near-zero gas fees, onchain privacy, and true interoperability between Layer 2 solutions. These promise a future where cryptocurrency transactions are not just secure, but also fast and efficient.

Revolutionizing the Future of Cryptocurrency Transactions

The launch of ‘Link Transfer’ is a testament to INTMAX Wallet’s commitment to innovation. By simplifying and accelerating the process of transferring cryptocurrencies, it sets the stage for a new era in the digital currency landscape. It is not just an evolution, but an revolution that is poised to redefine the way cryptocurrency transactions are conducted globally.