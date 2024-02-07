Krushna Abhishek Launches 'OMG! Yeh Mera India' Season 10, Talks about Personal and Professional Life

The much-adored Indian comedian and actor, Krushna Abhishek, is making a grand return on the television screen with the tenth season of the popular show "OMG! Yeh Mera India." Launched with a spectacular event on a yacht, the show is set to keep its audience hooked with its new season. During the launch event, Krushna shed light on several personal matters, giving his fans a glimpse into his life off the screen.

Arti Singh's Wedding Preparations underway

Krushna didn't shy away from discussing his sister, Arti Singh's upcoming nuptial. The comedian revealed that his uncle and Bollywood actor, Govinda, and aunt Sunita, would be the first ones to receive an invitation to Arti's wedding. The announcement came as a surprise to many, considering the previous differences between Krushna and Govinda. However, it seems that familial bonds are set to mend, and the upcoming wedding might just be the occasion for it.

Return of 'OMG! Yeh Mera India'

"OMG! Yeh Mera India" has been a successful run on the Indian television screen, with its factual entertainment content winning over the audience. The tenth season of the show, launched in a grandiose manner on a yacht, signals a triumphant return. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new episodes, with Krushna at the helm, promising a season full of entertainment and laughter.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' and Sunil Grover's Comeback

Apart from discussing personal matters, Krushna also talked about his professional commitments, including his involvement with "The Kapil Sharma Show" (TKSS). The comedian expressed his excitement over the return of Sunil Grover to the show. Known for his brilliant live performances, Sunil's return is being eagerly anticipated by fans and co-stars alike. Krushna's admiration for Sunil's talent was evident as he expressed that watching Sunil perform is a great experience.