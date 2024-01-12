en English
Human Rights

Kristen Stewart Speaks Candidly on Sexuality and Public Scrutiny

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Kristen Stewart Speaks Candidly on Sexuality and Public Scrutiny

In an intimate exchange with Variety, Hollywood’s Kristen Stewart revisited the intense focus that her personal life and sexuality has endured over the years. A pivotal moment in her journey was a public declaration of her gay identity during her monologue on Saturday Night Live in February 2017, a revelation that was partly fueled by commentary from former President Donald Trump on her previous relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Public Perception and Personal Comfort

Despite the relentless public scrutiny, Stewart maintained that she was already openly dating women and felt at ease with her sexuality. From a young age, the actress found herself at the receiving end of intrusive questions about her personal life, an aspect she navigated with grace and resilience. Stewart utilized humor for her SNL monologue, a clever tactic to address her sexuality whilst highlighting the considerations celebrities confront when making such private aspects of their lives public.

Support and Controversy

Stewart expressed her gratitude for an op-ed penned by fellow actress Jodie Foster, who came to her defense after a publicized affair with director Rupert Sanders in 2012. The affair generated a significant amount of media attention, making Foster’s public support a comforting ally amidst the controversy.

Sexuality and Artistic Influence

Reflecting on the interplay between her sexuality and her acting career, Stewart acknowledged the challenges she faced while performing heteronormative roles. Her real-life experiences, she noted, had a profound impact on the characters she portrays, adding an authentic element to her performances.

Currently engaged to Dylan Meyer, the duo first met in 2013 and rekindled their relationship in 2019. The actress lightheartedly discussed the prospect of television personality Guy Fieri officiating their wedding. However, she hinted that they may lean towards a more private ceremony, a decision that aligns with her preference to keep her personal life away from prying eyes.

0
Human Rights Interviews
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

