Joseph Morgan Shares His Passion for Halo Franchise

Actor Joseph Morgan, known for his forthcoming role in the second season of the Halo television series, recently sat down with GamesRadar+ to share his passion and enthusiasm for the Halo game franchise. The British actor, who has been a Halo fan since the release of the first game in 2001, revealed that the games have been a significant part of his life for the past two decades.

Immersing in the Halo Universe

During the interview, Morgan shared that he revisited the game Halo: Reach to immerse himself in the universe before shooting the second season of the show. The story of the upcoming season appears to be centered around the planet Reach, an essential part of the Halo lore. The actor believes that his dedication to understanding the story's depth will enable him to deliver a performance that resonates with both fans of the original series and newcomers.

Nostalgia and Gaming Favorites

Beyond the professional reasons, Morgan discussed the sense of nostalgia he feels while playing Halo: Reach. He also expressed his fondness for Halo 3, another installment in the franchise. However, Morgan's love for gaming extends beyond the Halo series. He declared The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as his all-time favorite game and mentioned his current engagement with Cyberpunk 2077, praising the game's impressive features post-update.

The Upcoming Halo Series

The second season of the Halo television series is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on February 8. Morgan encourages fans to look forward to the new season, as it promises significant improvements and a storyline faithful to the Halo canon. The series has already received positive critical reception, adding to the anticipation of its upcoming release.