Eva Hache Lights Up 'La Resistencia' with Humor and Promotes New Film

Renowned comedian Eva Hache brought her distinctive humor and unexpected antics to 'La Resistencia,' a popular interview show on Movistar Plus hosted by David Broncano. Her appearance was a luminous highlight amidst the show's relaxed and somewhat surreal atmosphere, a testament to her vibrant personality and deft comedic timing.

Arrival with an 'Old Star' Flair

As Eva Hache took to the stage at the Principe Gran Via Theater in Madrid, she embraced an 'old star' style, playfully claiming she was a last-minute substitute for an indisposed guest. The impromptu nature of her visit did not deter her from making it memorable - she arrived bearing gifts intended for Ricardo Castella, who directed her first monologue on 'Paramount Comedy.'

Reincarnation Wishes and New Film Promotion

Eva Hache's appearance on the show was as unpredictable as it was humorous. She shared her unusual desire to reincarnate as an orca, drawing laughs from the audience. The comedian also took the opportunity to promote her new film 'Anyone has a bad day,' humorously urging the audience to purchase tickets. However, she expressed her discontentment with the film's trailer, stating it revealed too much of the plot.

Surprising Revelations and Evasive Answers

An unexpected moment unfolded when an audience member revealed they had supplied blood bags for a scene in Eva's movie, adding another layer of intrigue. The show's traditional questions about finances and personal life didn't faze Eva Hache. She remained elusive about her financial status, merely sharing that she services her mortgage with ease and dines out with no regard for prices. Similarly, questions about her sex life were deftly redirected to her film promotion, showcasing her quick-witted humor.