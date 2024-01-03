en English
Interviews

David Ellefson Speaks Out on Megadeth Departure and Sex Scandal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
David Ellefson Speaks Out on Megadeth Departure and Sex Scandal

Former Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, has broken his silence on the sex scandal that led to his exit from the band in 2021. In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ellefson provided a candid insight into the personal pain and public embarrassment his actions caused, particularly the hurt it inflicted on his family. He also detailed his subsequent efforts to manage the fallout from the scandal and maintain his family’s privacy.

Ellefson’s Perspective on the Scandal

In his interaction with Metal Hammer, Ellefson expressed a unique perspective on the scandal. He suggested that being exposed leaves one with nothing to hide, allowing for a certain level of authenticity. He further justified his lack of shame by referring to the concept of being born with nothing to conceal. However, he did acknowledge the discomfort his actions brought to others, especially his family.

Impact on the Family

Ellefson emphasized that the discomfort his family had to endure was his greatest concern. He regretted the embarrassment caused by the scandal and showed respect for his family’s wishes by deciding to keep the family dynamic private. As part of his damage control efforts, he refrained from discussing family matters in interviews, prioritizing their privacy over public curiosity.

Professional Repercussions and Future Endeavors

Following the scandal, Megadeth’s leader, Dave Mustaine, decided to dismiss Ellefson from the band, citing the complexity of the band’s structure and potential impact on various stakeholders. Despite this setback, Ellefson has kept busy with several projects and is set to embark on his “Bass Warrior Tour” in select European cities next month. He also expressed a willingness to rejoin Megadeth in the future but is currently focused on his other commitments.

Interviews
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

