Claudia Schiffer: A Journey from 90s 'Supers' Stardom to the Evolution of the Fashion Industry

In a rare and candid interview with Grazia magazine, 90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer offered a nostalgic reflection on the era of the 'Supers', a time when models, not actors or singers, were the starry-eyed idols of the world. The German-born icon, who once graced the covers of over a thousand magazines and commanded the runway for high-end brands, delved into the unprecedented rise to fame she and her contemporaries experienced.

The Golden Era of 'Supers'

Describing her rapid ascent to fame as something the modelling industry had never seen before, Schiffer emphasized the close bonds formed with her fellow models. She recalled the era with fondness, comparing reunions with her 'Supers' sisters to meeting old high school friends. Among her cherished memories from that time are the camaraderie, creativity, and friendships shared amongst them.

Transcending Boundaries

Despite leading a quieter life now, Schiffer marveled at how the current generation remains intrigued by the 'Supers', who were notable for transcending boundaries and becoming pop culture icons without the aid of social media. This fascination is perhaps a testament to their enduring influence and the indelible mark they left on the fashion industry.

Evolution of the Fashion Industry

Schiffer also addressed the transformation in the modelling industry, noting how the supermodels of her time extended the longevity of modelling careers by becoming strong personal brands. This strategic shift has led to the inclusion of older models and greater diversity in age, sexuality, shape, and race within the industry. Claudia Schiffer sees this as a positive change towards broader representation and identification, a trend she hopes will continue to evolve and shape the industry's future.