Blacc Zacc Reveals Surprising Insights on Major Labels vs. Independence in Music Industry

Rapper Blacc Zacc, known for his raw and authentic style, recently opened up about his experiences in the music industry during an interview with The Baller Alert Show. Reflecting on the differences between being signed to a major label and being independent, he shared some surprising insights.

Advertisment

Major Label vs. Independent: Not Much Difference After All

According to Blacc Zacc, there isn't a significant difference between being on a major label and being independent. He explained that even when signed to a major label, he still had to do a lot of the work himself. This revelation challenges the common assumption that major labels handle most aspects of an artist's career, allowing them to focus solely on creating music.

Lessons Learned and Embracing Independence

Advertisment

Despite the valuable lessons Blacc Zacc learned from his major label experience, he expressed contentment with being independent. He credits this satisfaction to the increased freedom that comes with not being tied to a major label. This newfound autonomy allows him to make decisions about his career without having to answer to anyone else.

Navigating Relationships and Future Plans

Blacc Zacc also discussed his relationships with fellow rappers Renni Rucci and the late Young Dolph. He expressed sadness over Young Dolph's death but avoided speaking further on the matter due to his connections with both sides of the conflict. The rapper emphasized that he has no beef with other artists and prefers to focus on his own career.

Advertisment

Looking ahead, Blacc Zacc revealed plans to release a deluxe version of his album '48 Hours' and work on a film titled 'Caroline'. These upcoming projects showcase his ambition and determination to make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Blacc Zacc's perspective on the music industry offers a unique insight into the realities of being an artist in today's world. His experiences highlight the importance of hard work and independence, regardless of whether an artist is signed to a major label or choosing to go it alone.

Keywords: Blacc Zacc, Major Label, Independent, Music Industry, Relationships, Future Plans