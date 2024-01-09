en English
Interviews

Barry Keoghan on Fatherhood, Acting, and the Viral ‘Saltburn’ Scene

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Barry Keoghan, the acclaimed actor recognized for his performances in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Killing of a Sacred Deer,’ has opened up about his journey into fatherhood and its impact on his acting career. In a candid interview, Keoghan detailed the challenges and joys of being a father, revealing how it has affected his decision-making, particularly with respect to his profession.

Fatherhood: A New Role for Keoghan

The birth of his son, Brando, in August, brought significant changes in Keoghan’s life. While he doesn’t feel personally transformed by fatherhood, he acknowledges the pressure and responsibility it imposes. The actor, known for his immersive roles, had to balance the demands of his career with his new role as a father, a task that has influenced his choices, especially considering time spent away on location.

Brando: A Tribute to a Legend

Keoghan also shed light on the inspiration behind his son’s name. Named after the legendary actor Marlon Brando, Keoghan humorously pondered on his son’s future personality and potential criticisms of his own acting. This naming choice signifies the actor’s deep respect and admiration for the late film icon.

Keoghan’s Viral Sensation: ‘Saltburn’

On the career front, Keoghan continues to make an impact with his role in the film ‘Saltburn.’ Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film earned Keoghan a Golden Globe nomination. A particular scene where Keoghan dances naked in a mansion to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ has become a viral sensation. This trend on TikTok has not only contributed to the song’s resurgence in the charts but also affirmed Keoghan’s status as a versatile actor unafraid of pushing boundaries.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

