Austin Butler Addresses Backlash Over 'Friend' Comment, Stresses Respect for Privacy

Austin Butler, the 32-year-old actor known for his role in Elvis, recently found himself at the center of a social media firestorm. The controversy was sparked by his choice of words during a Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable in 2023, where he referred to Vanessa Hudgens, a High School Musical star and his ex-girlfriend, simply as his 'friend'. The seemingly innocuous term led to a wave of backlash from fans who felt he was downplaying their history.
Austin Butler Responds to Backlash
In an interview with Esquire, Butler chose to directly address the criticism. He expressed that his choice of words was not intended to diminish their history. Rather, it was a conscious decision to respect the privacy of Hudgens. "My intention was not to erase our history, but to protect her privacy," Butler said, emphasizing that his comment was made out of care and love for her.
Reflections and Lessons Learned
Butler reflected on the situation, acknowledging that the incident served as a valuable lesson. He reiterated his respect for his own privacy and the privacy of others, suggesting that this incident was a harsh reminder of the delicate balance between public and private life in Hollywood. "I've always valued privacy, and I didn't want to take away anyone else's," Butler noted.
Vanessa Hudgens: The Inspiration Behind Elvis
During the interview, Butler also shed light on Hudgens' crucial role in inspiring him to audition for Elvis, a part he eventually landed. This revelation adds another layer to the story, making his initial 'friend' comment seem not only respectful but also appreciative of the role Hudgens played in his career trajectory. As the dust settles on this controversy, Butler's response serves as a reminder of the complexities of navigating personal relationships in the public eye.
