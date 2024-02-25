WTO Welcomes Comoros and Timor-Leste, Aims for Greater Arab Representation

In a significant move at the Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, the World Trade Organization (WTO) was poised to extend its global embrace, welcoming Comoros and Timor-Leste into its fold. This pivotal moment, underlined by Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's address, spotlighted not just the inclusion of these nations but also cast a keen eye on the underrepresentation of Arab states within the organization. Okonjo-Iweala's remarks underscored a pressing narrative: the need for broader inclusion and the transformative potential of WTO membership for economic landscapes.

Path to Economic Reform and Integration

The formal accession of Comoros and Timor-Leste marked a watershed moment for these nations, heralding a future of economic reform and modernization. This step was not merely ceremonial but a gateway to integrating these economies into the global trading system, promising opportunities for sustainable development and economic resilience. The significance of this milestone was echoed by ministers from the UAE, China, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco, who emphasized the crucial role of WTO accession in fostering global economic integration and resilience, especially for fragile and conflict-affected states.

Championing Arab Representation

Despite the celebration, a critical issue loomed large: the underrepresentation of Arab countries in the WTO. With nations like Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria still navigating the lengthy accession queue, Okonjo-Iweala called attention to the average waiting period of 20 years. Highlighting the economic strides made by Jordan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia post-accession, she advocated for tailored technical assistance for Arab acceding governments. The importance of such support was further underscored by the backing of development partners in the region, including the Islamic Development Bank and Arab Monetary Fund, who have pledged support for a joint study on WTO accession best practices in the Arab region.

Strengthening Global Economic Ties

The session concluded with the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding of the WTO's LDCs and Accessions Programme, also known as the China Programme. This renewal signified a continued commitment to strengthening the participation of least developed countries (LDCs) in the WTO, emphasizing the role of international cooperation and support in facilitating the accession process. The event, thus, not only marked the accession of Comoros and Timor-Leste but also set the stage for a more inclusive and resilient global trading system.