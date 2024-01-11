World Economic Forum Survey Forecasts Turbulent Decade Ahead

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS) has painted a predominantly negative outlook for the world’s stability over the next decade. The GRPS, conducted in September 2023, indicates that global leaders are bracing for an era of heightened instability and the potential for worldwide catastrophes.

The Grim Forecast

According to the survey, 54% of global leaders expect a moderate risk of global catastrophes coupled with an elevated level of instability. Alarmingly, 30% foresee conditions becoming significantly more turbulent. This pessimistic perception is expected to shape international policy-making and risk management strategies, as leaders and organizations steel themselves for potential future crises.

Threats Looming Over the Horizon

The survey reveals that misinformation and disinformation are perceived as the most immediate threats over the next two years. Other major concerns include extreme weather events, societal polarization, and cyber insecurity. These findings are based on responses from 1,490 risk experts, underscoring a predominantly negative outlook that is expected to worsen over the long term.

Anticipated Global Risks

The GRPS report flags several potential crises, such as extreme weather, AI-generated misinformation, societal and political polarization, the cost of living crisis, and cyberattacks. These risks, coupled with disrupted supply chains, economic downturn, and geopolitical confrontations, contribute significantly to the negative outlook. The report also highlights the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resilience, or lack thereof, of the global system.

Call to Action

The World Economic Forum emphasizes the need for global cooperation and partnerships to tackle these looming threats. Saadia Zahidi, the WEF’s managing director, underscored the pessimistic outlook, attributing it largely to ‘economic hardship’. Zahidi also emphasized the urgent need for action to address these risks, calling for both collective, cross-border actions and localized strategies to mitigate the impact of global risks.