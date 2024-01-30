Vinay Mohan Kwatra's Visit to Bhutan Highlights Enduring India-Bhutan Ties

Marking his first high-level interaction since assuming the position of Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra launched a significant three-day visit to Bhutan, emphasizing the deep and multifaceted bilateral relationship between India and Bhutan.

High-Level Engagements in Bhutan

Throughout his visit, Kwatra engaged with several key figures in Bhutan's government. Meetings with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel, and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden were high on the agenda, highlighting the important bilateral matters of mutual interest between the two nations. Discussions were aimed at enhancing relations across various sectors, including development partnership, space, energy, trade, technology, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

Enduring Bonds and Assured Partnership

Kwatra used the opportunity to reiterate the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan. He assured the Bhutanese leadership of India's unwavering commitment to being a close partner, aligned with the priorities outlined by the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan. A meeting with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck underlined the significance of the visit and the close bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Historical Ties and Current Context

The visit occurred amidst Bhutan's parliamentary elections, with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) emerging victorious. The diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968, and in 2018, the two nations commemorated 50 years of formal diplomatic relations. Kwatra's visit served as an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties and reinforce the partnership between the two nations.

His visit also coincided with ongoing boundary negotiations between Bhutan and China, which have potential implications for India's security interests, particularly in the Doklam tri-junction. India has been closely monitoring these negotiations, given its strategic interests in the region.

Indian Ambassador's Role

The Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, also played a significant role during this period, paying courtesy calls on Bhutan's newly sworn-in Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, thus expressing India's commitment to further deepen the exemplary India-Bhutan ties across various sectors.

Overall, Kwatra's visit to Bhutan and the subsequent diplomatic engagements underscored the enduring and multifaceted nature of the bilateral relationship between India and Bhutan, reaffirming the commitment to further strengthen ties and cooperation across a wide range of domains.