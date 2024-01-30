Vietnam's President Engages in Diplomatic Discussions to Bolster Bilateral Relations

The Vietnamese President recently engaged in discussions with ambassadors from various countries, seeking opportunities to fortify bilateral relations. The discussions, which took place during the receipt of credentials from the ambassadors of Venezuela, Laos, Poland, Spain, and Bangladesh, explored avenues for enhancing ties through delegation exchanges, cooperation mechanisms, and collaboration across diverse areas.

Strengthening Ties with Poland, Spain, and Bangladesh

During the meeting with Polish Ambassador Aleksander Surdej, the President highlighted the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Poland in 2025, emphasizing the potential for augmenting ties in education, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. The Ambassador showed a keen interest in bolstering coordination in economy, policy, labor, science, and culture, with a particular focus on music.

In discussions with Spanish Ambassador Carmen Cano De Lasala, the President underscored the significance of political trust and proposed using agreements like the EVFTA and EVIPA to enhance trade. Additionally, the President highlighted the potential for cooperation in education, science, culture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges. The Spanish Ambassador responded positively, welcoming the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership and expressing interest in expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Meeting with Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, the President encouraged both countries to deepen cooperation, especially in sectors like agriculture, education, ICT, cybersecurity, and people-to-people exchanges, linked by direct flights. Vietnam offered its support to Bangladesh in strengthening ties with ASEAN and asked for Bangladesh's support on global and regional issues.

ASEAN Cooperation and Bilateral Ties

Apart from these interactions, the Vietnamese President's discussions also emphasized the shared goal of promoting peace, stability, and development cooperation in the region and the world, suggesting the potential for strategic cooperation between Vietnam and ASEAN countries. The President's commitment to enhancing digital, infrastructure, institution, and people-to-people connectivity within ASEAN was also evident.

These discussions presented a clear roadmap for the future, outlining how Vietnam and its partners can work collaboratively to strengthen bilateral relations, build trust, and promote sustainable development. The meetings affirmed Vietnam's commitment to global cooperation, the promotion of peace, and the development of its relationships with partner nations.