Asia

Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense

In a region fraught with tension, Vietnam and Indonesia have forged an alliance to safeguard their territorial interests, primarily against China’s expanding footprint in the South China Sea. Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s recent visit to Hanoi served as a catalyst for this cooperation, bolstering the economic and strategic partnership between the two nations.

Trade Relations and Economic Cooperation

Speaking of economic ties, last year saw a significant increase in bilateral trade, reaching a milestone of $14.1 billion. Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong announced an ambitious target to push it to the $15 billion mark. The flourishing trade relationship between Vietnam and Indonesia is a testament to their robust and dynamic strategic partnership.

Both countries have agreed to harness the potential of the digital economy and energy transition, thereby amplifying the region’s prosperity. A remarkable highlight of their collaboration was the signing of a cooperation agreement concerning their fishing industries, a sector where Vietnam is only second to China in the region.

Maritime Disputes and Strategic Alliances

The South China Sea has been a hotbed of territorial disputes. Vietnam and Indonesia, recognizing the boundaries of their Exclusive Economic Zones in the South China Sea, have sent a strong message to China. The leaders discussed the progress of the South China Sea code of conduct, aiming to foster a peaceful and stable environment in this disputed waterway.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of past instances of tension. Notably, in 2019, Indonesia detained 12 Vietnamese fishermen after a maritime clash, accusing them of illegal fishing in Indonesian waters. Vietnamese fishermen’s tendency to fish closer to the shore has occasionally led to perceived territorial infringements, as noted by Gregory B. Poling from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Looking Ahead

With plans for Indonesia to export gas to Vietnam from gasfields in the South China Sea, the alliance between the two nations is set to deepen. The collaboration transcends economic and maritime interests, encompassing areas such as national security, defense, education, culture, and tourism. As the traditional relationship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia strengthen, they are committed to elevating their cooperation to new heights.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

