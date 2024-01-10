en English
Business

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: PM Modi Inaugurates a Grand Confluence of Global Minds

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, a high-profile event that serves as a gateway to the future, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The gala witnessed an impressive presence of world leaders and delegates from over 130 countries, making it the largest gathering in its history. Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, extended a warm welcome to the attendees and expressed pride in India’s successful G20 presidency.

Summit 2024: A Confluence of Global Minds

The summit has been organized with an ambitious theme, aimed at fostering economic growth, investment, and international collaboration. The event is poised to discuss globally pertinent topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, and Renewable Energy. The summit also features the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, spotlighting sectors like e-mobility, startups, MSMEs, blue economy, green energy, and smart infrastructure.

Participation of Global Giants

The event saw active participation from major global companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Suzuki. Gearing up for the summit, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, underscored his company’s significant investments in Gujarat. The event also had in attendance Asia’s wealthiest businessmen, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, reflecting the magnitude of the summit.

Security Measures and Pre-Summit Activities

In view of the summit’s prominence, extensive security measures were implemented in Gandhinagar, with the use of drones and CCTV surveillance. Prior to the summit, a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad marked the participation of Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The state of Gujarat, ranking third among Indian states, has secured approximately $34 billion in foreign investments between 2019 and 2023, testament to its investment potential.

 

 

Business India International Relations
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

