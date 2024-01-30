USAID and SDC Launch $32M Partnership for Sustainable Development in Mozambique

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) have joined forces to catalyze sustainable development in Mozambique's Nacala Corridor and the Northern region through the Feed the Future Premier-Oholo (PRO) Partnership. This initiative is anchored by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that underscores the commitment of the two agencies to synergize their resources, experience, and efforts. The MOU represents a combined investment exceeding $32 million.

Unveiling of the MOU

The MOU was signed by USAID Mission Director Helen Pataki and SDC's Head of Cooperation Ilaria Dali on January 29 in Nampula city. A host of dignitaries including the Governor of Nampula, the Deputy Administrator of USAID, the Swiss Ambassador, and key U.S. Government officials graced the occasion, marking a decisive step forward in the journey towards sustainable development in Mozambique.

Empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

The PRO Partnership envisages addressing the challenges faced by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector in the region, fostering economic growth and sustainable development. It aims to create a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, enabling local businesses to thrive and become engines of job creation and sales in Nampula.

Stakeholders in the PRO Partnership

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation is part of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and is committed to reducing poverty and promoting equitable global development. USAID is the leading U.S. government agency working towards eradicating global poverty and fostering resilient, democratic societies. TechnoServe, a non-profit organization operating in 30 countries, is also part of this initiative. Its mission is to help individuals escape poverty through sustainable farms, businesses, and markets.

This partnership, through successful donor coordination, market-based solutions, and investments in women and youth, underlines the importance of collaboration and local solutions in achieving food security in Mozambique. The PRO Partnership is a testament to the power of uniting global efforts to create a significant impact on sustainable development.