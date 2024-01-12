en English
International Relations

US, UK Target Houthi Rebels in Yemen to Safeguard Red Sea Trade Routes

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:19 am EST
US, UK Target Houthi Rebels in Yemen to Safeguard Red Sea Trade Routes

In a decisive response to escalating maritime threats in the Red Sea, the United States and United Kingdom launched targeted airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation, executed in the wake of recurrent attacks on marine vessels by the Iran-backed group, involved more than 60 targets at 16 Houthi militant locations. The assault was meticulously designed to neutralize missile launch sites, production facilities, and radar systems with over 100 precision-guided munitions.

The International Backing

Supported by an international coalition including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, the strikes were part of a concerted effort to safeguard one of the world’s most crucial waterways. The military operation sent a clear message to the Houthi rebels and other potential aggressors that disruptions to the security of global maritime routes would be met with unwavering resolve.

The Houthi Threat

The Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, emerged in Yemen in the early 1990s, advocating for the Zaydi branch of Shiite Islam. It has since gained control over significant portions of northern Yemen, leading to an acute humanitarian crisis and a wider conflict with Saudi Arabia. The group’s control extends to strategic areas, including the Bab el Mandeb Strait, and their consistent threats of further attacks in the Red Sea are a significant concern for international trade.

The Global Implications

The Houthi’s actions, particularly their reputed military and financial backing from Iran and Hezbollah, have raised alarm bells in global markets. Their control over key maritime checkpoints poses a potential threat to a significant portion of international seaborne trade, including the substantial oil trade that passes through the Red Sea. The international community’s stern response, therefore, is not merely a punitive measure but a necessary step to maintain global trade stability.

International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

