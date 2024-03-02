US Secretary Blinken Refreshes East-West Center Board with Five New Appointments

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has recently infused new talent into the East-West Center's Board of Governors by appointing five distinguished members for three-year terms. These appointments come as a vital refresh, replacing outgoing members and signaling a continued commitment to the center's mission of fostering better relations and understanding among the nations and peoples of Asia, the Pacific, and the United States.

Strategic Appointments for Global Engagement

The newly appointed members of the East-West Center Board of Governors are set to replace Caroline Casagrande, Kelley Currie, Kenneth Juster, David Stilwell, and Gene Ward, who have all completed their valuable service terms. This strategic selection of appointees underscores the importance of the East-West Center as a pivotal platform for diplomatic and cultural exchanges. The Board of Governors, which consists of 18 members, plays a crucial role in guiding the institution's direction, ensuring it remains at the forefront of fostering international understanding and cooperation.

Gratitude and Future Aspirations

Dr. James K. Scott, Chair of the EWC Board of Governors, expressed gratitude towards Secretary Blinken for the outstanding appointments and acknowledged the significant contributions of the departing members. Their dedicated service has been instrumental in advancing the Center's objectives. EWC leaders also extended their warm congratulations to former board member Dr. Hilda Heine on her re-election as president of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, highlighting her contributions to the Center and the enduring partnership with the Marshall Islands.

Looking Ahead: The East-West Center's Role

With these new appointments, the East-West Center is poised to enhance its role in bridging the gaps between East and West, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting peace and cooperation. The blend of fresh perspectives and experienced leadership promises to invigorate the Center's initiatives, further extending its impact on international relations and cultural exchange. As the EWC continues to adapt and respond to global challenges, the contributions of both new and outgoing board members will be pivotal in shaping its future trajectory.

The East-West Center, established by the US Congress in 1960, remains a testament to the enduring value of dialogue and collaboration across diverse cultures and geopolitical boundaries. With the latest appointments by Secretary Blinken, the Center is well-positioned to continue its vital work, building bridges of understanding that span the globe.