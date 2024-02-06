In a strategic move that challenges Iran's influence in the region, the United States conducted airstrikes on a building in Deir Ezzor City, Syria, which was reportedly serving as the headquarters for the Afghani 'Fatimyoun' militia. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the building, located on Port Saeed Street, was initially a College of Education before its repurposing by the militia in 2015.

Unmasking the Syrian Regime's Narrative

SOHR sources challenge the narrative presented by the Syrian regime, revealing that the targeted building had not been used by the Ministry of Education for a considerable period. This fact contradicts the assertions of Qosai Al-Dahhak, the Syrian regime's representative at the United Nations, who claimed the US strikes resulted in the obliteration of several residential buildings and a school, causing 37 fatalities among civilians and combatants.

US Airstrikes: A Strategic Offensive

The US airstrikes, which targeted over 85 sites across Iraq and Syria, were a focused assault on Iranian-supported groups and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The objective was to significantly debilitate the operational abilities, weaponry, and supply chains of the IRGC and its Iranian-backed proxies.

Countering Iranian Threats

The US response, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 militia group members in Syria and 16 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, was markedly more robust than other recent actions against similar groups. This escalation reflects an intensification in efforts to counter the threats posed by Iran's affiliates.