Universitas Indonesia's Engineering Faculty Seeks Global Cybersecurity Partnerships in Japan

The Faculty of Engineering at Universitas Indonesia (FT UI) is taking a proactive stance on cybersecurity, seeking global cooperation opportunities with top Japanese universities and companies. This endeavor was announced by Prof. Dr. Heri Hermansyah, the Dean of FT UI, following a visit by the FT UI academic team to Japan, aimed at fostering academic-industry partnerships in this critical field.

A Rigorous Exploration of Japanese Cybersecurity Landscape

During this visit, the delegation, including Prof. Heri Hermansyah and representatives from the Electrical Engineering Department, engaged in dialogues with several institutions to understand Japan's research activities, legal frameworks, and learning approaches to cybersecurity. These institutions included Meiji University, Tokyo Denki University, I-University, Keio University, Yokohama National University, and the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology (NICT).

The team also held discussions with leading Japanese cybersecurity companies such as LAC Co., Ltd., JCIC, JNSA, JICA Headquarters, and Trend Micro Inc. The objective was to explore potential academic-industry partnerships, paving the way for a more secure and robust cyber environment in Indonesia.

Supporting IDCare: A Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity HR Development

Another significant facet of FT UI's initiative was its support for IDCare, a center of excellence in cybersecurity HR development. Established in 2019, IDCare has made remarkable contributions to the cybersecurity field in Indonesia and several other Asian countries. This initiative underscores FT UI's commitment to fostering a competent workforce capable of combating digital security challenges.

Looking Forward: A Safer Cyber Environment for Indonesia

Ensuring a safer cyber environment is a responsibility that crosses borders, requiring global collaboration. FT UI's efforts signify a significant step in this direction, opening up avenues for shared learning and cooperation. By engaging with Japanese institutions and companies, FT UI aims to leverage their expertise and innovative solutions to strengthen Indonesia's cybersecurity landscape. This initiative sends a strong message about Indonesia's commitment to cybersecurity, demonstrating its readiness to partner with global leaders in the field.