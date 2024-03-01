UNC Pembroke Hosts State Department Showcase: A Pathway to Diplomatic Security Careers

A career showcase organized by the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service recently took place at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, offering students a unique insight into the realm of diplomatic security and international service. This event aimed to broaden students' career paths by introducing them to the diverse opportunities available within the department, focusing on security service roles. The showcase was not just an informational session but a platform to increase diversity in the department's hiring pipeline while educating students about various internships, scholarships, and fellowships.

Interactive Learning and Engagement

At the heart of the showcase were interactive experiences designed to immerse students in the world of diplomatic security. Attendees had the chance to jam frequencies from hostile drones using virtual reality technology, a hands-on experience that underscored the technological prowess needed in modern security operations. Furthermore, the presence of a fully armored Toyota Land Cruiser and a tour of the Mobile Tactical Operations Command Center offered students a glimpse into the logistical and operational aspects of protecting diplomatic missions and personnel. Such activities not only engaged students but also provided them with a concrete sense of the challenges and responsibilities faced by diplomatic security personnel.

Spotlight on Diversity and Inclusion

Cassondra Searight, a diversity and inclusion officer at the Diplomatic Security Service and a member of the Lumbee tribe, played a crucial role in bringing the career showcase to UNC Pembroke. Her efforts underscore the department's commitment to diversity and inclusion, aiming to provide equitable access to information about careers in the State Department. The participation of Gentry Smith, assistant secretary of state for Diplomatic Security, further highlighted the department's dedication to engaging with students and encouraging them to consider careers in diplomatic security. By sharing in-depth insights into the department's work and discussing how students can apply their degrees in meaningful ways, the event aimed to inspire the next generation of security professionals.

Broader Implications and Future Prospects

The career showcase at UNC Pembroke represents a significant step towards bridging the gap between students and careers in diplomatic security. By exposing students to the realities of the field, the event not only broadened their career horizons but also emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion in building a competent security workforce. As the U.S. Department of State continues to tour campuses across North Carolina, it is clear that such initiatives play a crucial role in attracting talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to the field of diplomatic security. The long-term implications of these efforts could be profound, potentially shaping the future of diplomatic security services in the United States.