International Relations

UN Security Council in 2023: A Year of Increased Activity and Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
UN Security Council in 2023: A Year of Increased Activity and Challenges

In 2023, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demonstrated a marked increase in activity, with an adoption rate of resolutions unanimously at 70 percent, a slight rise from the 66.7 percent in 2022. The council adopted 50 resolutions, failed to pass 10 draft resolutions, and rejected four sets of amendments. The year also witnessed the UNSC issuing one amendment, six presidential statements, 18 notes, and 22 letters by the council president, supplementing 34 press statements.

Focus on Sanctions, Peacekeeping and Special Missions

Resolutions that were not adopted unanimously were largely associated with sanctions, peacekeeping operations, and special political missions. The council’s actions also touched upon the authorization to intercept vessels off the Libyan coast to curb migrant smuggling and human trafficking. It set up a Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti and addressed various situations in the volatile Middle East.

Failed Resolutions and Amendments

The draft resolutions and amendments that failed to find approval predominantly pertained to the Middle East, humanitarian aid in Syria, and the situation in Mali. The council convened in 290 meetings, with 271 of them being public, marking a transparent approach to its proceedings.

Private Meetings on Middle Eastern Issues

For the first time in a decade, the UNSC held private meetings on issues related to the Middle East, including the long-standing Palestinian question. The council also conducted 24 high-level meetings, a similar number to that of 2022.

A Decade in Review

Over the past decade, the UNSC has adopted 589 resolutions, with an impressive 84 percent getting unanimous approval. However, 42 vetoes were related to 32 draft resolutions and amendments, signifying the council’s steadfast commitment to consensus, even in the face of dissent.

Looming Conflicts and Challenges

The year 2023 also marked a three-decade high in the number of conflicts worldwide, with the UNSC’s permanent members wielding their veto power, often obstructing swift and effective action to address deteriorating situations. Amidst escalating tensions, the council continues its work, addressing issues such as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the situation in Ukraine, and the escalation of war in West Africa and the Sahel.

International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

