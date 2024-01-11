UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping

In a significant move, the United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution, initiated by the United States and Japan, demanding an immediate cessation of attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The resolution, which was passed with 11 members in favor, no objections, and four abstentions, underscores the international community’s concern over the threats to maritime security in a region crucial for global trade.

Resolution Against Houthi Attacks

The resolution specifically condemns the attacks by the Houthi rebels, emphasizing the importance of freedom of navigation. It calls for the immediate release of the first ship attacked by the Houthis, the Galaxy Leader, and addresses the impact of these hostilities on global commerce. The attacks have forced many shipping companies to bypass the Red Sea route, dealing a significant blow to global trade.

International Response

Despite attempts by Russia to introduce amendments that would dilute the resolution’s impact, the council rejected the proposal. The abstentions came from Russia, China, and Algeria, among others. This action by the international body reflects a collective decision to ensure the safety of commercial maritime routes and to mitigate the risks posed by the ongoing conflict in Yemen. The United States, the United Kingdom, and 11 other countries have publicly voiced their support for the resolution, calling for an immediate end to Houthi attacks.

Role of the Security Council

This resolution highlights the Security Council’s role in addressing global security issues. By implicitly endorsing a U.S.-led task force defending commercial vessels in the region, the council has played a crucial role in preventing further attacks. The resolution also reaffirms the need for all member states to adhere to their obligations under the arms embargo against the Houthis. The Security Council’s vote comes after U.S. and British warships shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea.