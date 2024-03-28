UN Secretary-General Appoints India's NDMA Head Kamal Kishore as Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Kamal Kishore, a top official at India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as his special representative for disaster risk reduction, marking a significant step in global efforts to mitigate disaster risks. Kishore, with a rich background in disaster risk reduction, climate action, and sustainable development, assumes this vital role at the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

Extensive Experience and Contributions

Kamal Kishore’s nearly three-decade-long career spans across various capacities in government, the United Nations, and civil society organizations, emphasizing his broad expertise in disaster risk reduction. Notably, his leadership in the G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction and his pivotal role in developing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure underscore his contributions to global and national disaster risk management efforts. His tenure at the UNDP and the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre further highlights his commitment to integrating disaster resilience into development goals.

Groundbreaking Work in Disaster Management

Before rising to international prominence, Kishore’s work in India and across South and South-West Asia provided him with firsthand experience in responding to and managing the aftermath of major disasters. His advisory roles have supported countries in implementing effective risk reduction tools and methodologies, showcasing his ability to blend strategic advice with practical solutions. Kishore’s academic background in architecture and urban planning from prestigious institutions adds a unique perspective to his approach towards disaster risk reduction and recovery.

Looking Forward: A Path Towards Resilience

In his new role, Kamal Kishore is expected to drive forward the agenda of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, focusing on protecting development gains from the risk of disaster. His appointment comes at a critical time when the world faces increasing challenges from natural and man-made disasters, exacerbated by climate change. Kishore's leadership and experience will be crucial in steering global efforts towards achieving a more disaster-resilient future.

This pivotal appointment not only recognizes India's significant contributions to disaster risk reduction but also places Kishore at the forefront of international efforts to build a safer, more resilient world. As he embarks on this new journey, the global community watches with anticipation, hoping for innovative solutions and strategies that can mitigate the impacts of disasters on vulnerable populations around the world.