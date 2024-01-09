en English
International Relations

UN-Nippon Foundation Expands Capacity Building in Ocean Affairs with New Fellowship

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
UN-Nippon Foundation Expands Capacity Building in Ocean Affairs with New Fellowship

The United Nations-Nippon Foundation (UNNF) is expanding its program with the launch of a new initiative to boost capacity-building in ocean affairs and maritime law. The Ocean Governance Fellowship for Small Island Developing States, which will begin in August 2024, aims to improve the capabilities of government officials from these countries.

Empowering Small Island Developing States

Specifically designed to foster effective implementation of international legal and governance frameworks related to the ocean, the three-month programme will be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The Fellowship will focus on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as the recently adopted Agreement on marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

Addressing Unique Challenges

The curriculum will explicitly address the unique challenges faced by small island developing states, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, such as ocean plastic. The UNNF aims to aid in the development of sustainable blue economies and bolster resilience to the triple planetary crisis.

A Legacy of Capacity Building

To date, the UNNF programmes have benefited 251 Fellows from 92 countries and 181 trainees under the BBNJ training programme, marking a significant impact in the field of ocean affairs and law of the sea. The new Fellowship adds to existing programmes like the UNNF Fellowship, the Strategic Needs Fellowship, and the Alumni Programme, all of which have been recognized by the UN General Assembly for their valuable contribution to developing states.

International Relations
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

