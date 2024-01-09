UN-Nippon Foundation Expands Capacity Building in Ocean Affairs with New Fellowship

The United Nations-Nippon Foundation (UNNF) is expanding its program with the launch of a new initiative to boost capacity-building in ocean affairs and maritime law. The Ocean Governance Fellowship for Small Island Developing States, which will begin in August 2024, aims to improve the capabilities of government officials from these countries.

Empowering Small Island Developing States

Specifically designed to foster effective implementation of international legal and governance frameworks related to the ocean, the three-month programme will be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The Fellowship will focus on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as the recently adopted Agreement on marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

Addressing Unique Challenges

The curriculum will explicitly address the unique challenges faced by small island developing states, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, such as ocean plastic. The UNNF aims to aid in the development of sustainable blue economies and bolster resilience to the triple planetary crisis.

A Legacy of Capacity Building

To date, the UNNF programmes have benefited 251 Fellows from 92 countries and 181 trainees under the BBNJ training programme, marking a significant impact in the field of ocean affairs and law of the sea. The new Fellowship adds to existing programmes like the UNNF Fellowship, the Strategic Needs Fellowship, and the Alumni Programme, all of which have been recognized by the UN General Assembly for their valuable contribution to developing states.