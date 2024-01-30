UN Marks International Day of Clean Energy Amid Global Energy Crisis

The United Nations General Assembly recently marked the International Day of Clean Energy, a significant event that underscores the pressing need to embrace renewable energy sources and enhance energy efficiency. An alarming backdrop of considerable energy poverty underscores this urgency, with an estimated 675 million individuals devoid of electricity and a staggering 2.3 billion relying on harmful cooking fuels such as wood and dung. These practices not only lead to respiratory diseases but also cause significant environmental damage.

UN Secretary-General on the Benefits of Clean Energy

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, accentuated the multiple advantages of clean energy, encompassing air purification, meeting energy demand, securing supplies, and providing affordable power. All these elements are integral to sustainable development and climate change mitigation. Furthermore, he underscored the inevitability of phasing out fossil fuels.

Call for Equitable Investment in Renewables

Achim Steiner, the UN Development Programme Administrator, emphasized the importance of equitable investment in renewables, particularly in developing nations. Special Representative for Sustainable Energy, Damilola Ogunbiyi urged governments and businesses to register Energy Compacts, thereby committing themselves to clean energy objectives. Additionally, Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, alluded to upcoming milestones for energy commitments.

International Day of Clean Energy: A Step towards Sustainable Development Goals

The UN has designated January 26 as the International Day of Clean Energy, aiming to foster action for an equitable and inclusive transition to clean energy. This is part of the broader agenda to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Despite notable progress, renewable energy currently powers only about 29% of global electricity. The Paris Agreement identifies mitigation, adaptation, and finance as critical areas for action, primarily within the reach of wealthier nations.

A report indicated that Africa, despite possessing vast untapped renewable resources, has been largely left out of the energy transition. The continent has received a mere 2% of global investments in renewables over the past two decades. It continues to grapple with significant energy and cooking fuel access issues. The International Day of Clean Energy serves as a poignant reminder that the attainment of the 2030 Agenda necessitates urgent action to ensure universal energy access and address the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing countries.