Ukraine's Pursuit of Full OECD Membership: A Strategic Move towards EU Integration

On February 6, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a critical meeting with OECD Secretary General Mathias Kormann. The focal point of the discussion was the continuation of the robust cooperation between Ukraine and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The assembly featured a host of Ukrainian officials, underscoring the importance of this strategic alliance.

Ukraine's Ambition for OECD Full Membership

At the heart of the meeting was Ukraine's aspiration to secure full membership in the OECD. Shmyhal conveyed that this would be a significant milestone towards EU integration, and a beacon attracting foreign investment. Such a development would echo the country's commitment to progressive reform and enhancing its international standing.

Shmyhal's Acknowledgement of OECD's Support

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Kormann for the OECD's approved program for Ukraine, which has been instrumental in advancing the country's state functions. He highlighted the government's strides in public administration, digitalization, anti-corruption measures, and the simplification of permit procedures. Notably, the implementation of a graded payment system for civil servants received special mention.

Ukraine's Request for OECD Assistance

During the meeting, Shmyhal called for OECD assistance in formulating international recommendations for the confiscation of frozen and seized Russian assets. He accentuated the potential these assets hold in financing Ukraine's reconstruction. The Security Service of Ukraine has been successful in seizing assets of Russian business people complicit in funding the war, accumulating nearly 190 billion hryvnias from 2022 to early August 2023.

The stakes are high, but Ukraine's resolve remains unbroken. As the country navigates the complexities of war and political maneuvering, its resiliency in the face of Russian aggression is a testament to its commitment to sovereignty and progress.