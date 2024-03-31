Ukraine's Leap Towards EU Membership: Olha Stefanishyna's Crucial Role Amid War

No one thought Ukraine would get this close, this fast, to securing a free, democratic future as a member of the European Union. Now, Ukraine and Olha Stefanishyna, the 38-year-old deputy prime minister, have a real shot — if the country can survive.

Historic Momentum Amid Adversity

For Ukraine, it is about coming back to the origins of the family of European nations, Stefanishyna said, and getting rid of the post-Soviet burden, this legacy of tyranny and suffering. As Ukraine's military tries to hold off the continuing Russian onslaught, Stefanishyna and other diplomats are waging their own offensive to preserve Ukraine's independence and identity by carving out a path forward in Brussels, despite the continuing, if far more quiet, reluctance of E.U. countries worried that such a big and needy new member will divert resources from their own citizens.

Challenges on the Path to Membership

The challenges ahead are both bureaucratic and existential. The E.U. tasks prospective member states with a slew of reforms to bring their laws in line with the union's voluminous rule book. Countries must retool their institutions and markets from top to bottom. Even in the best of conditions, the process can take a decade or more. For Ukraine, success will require overcoming opposition from overtly Russia-friendly leaders, and also isolationists who think the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2